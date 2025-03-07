The rebuild continues at the SAP Center. San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier and head coach Ryan Warsofsky continue to rebuild the organization into one that will perennially compete for Stanley Cups. Although the Sharks have yet to win their first title, the quest doesn't stop now. Even as the team continues to try and figure who will be a part of their next core.

One piece that is certainly a part of that is defenseman Macklin Celebrini. The former number one overall pick is after the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie. Given how he has quickly risen into his status as potential franchise cornerstone, it's been a pleasure for the Sharks brass and their fans to see his star grow on a nightly basis.

Despite how good Celebrini has been, he can't do it all himself. The Sharks' defenseman corps is in desperate need of more talent, especially if Grier decides to trade away veterans Jan Rutta and Mario Ferraro, the blue line will take an even bigger hit. They could really use another core piece to play alongside Celebrini. In this instance, it would behoove Grier to actively look to buy. The first player he should ask about? None other than the Buffalo Sabres' Bowen Byram. Here's why.

Bowen Byram, Macklin Celebrini could be long-term duo for Sharks

The hope is that Celebrini will become one of the league's top defensemen, able to impact the game on both sides. He has certainly shown many times throughout the season that he's capable of hitting that mark and more, but as with any young player, the consistency needs to be there as well. Of course, as the season progresses, the consistency continues to become more…. well, consistent. The next step is pairing Celebrini with someone who he can grow and progress alongside.

Why not Byram? He's already on the block (well, reportedly on it). He's young (currently 23 years old), and before Buffalo, he played with the Colorado Avalanche. He helped the team win a Stanley Cup during his time there. So, yes, he may be young. However, the amount of experience he already has is highly uncommon for someone his age. Especially at the NHL level. There are many who don't make their marks until much later in their careers.

Celebrini's rookie season will likely end in celebration. Yes, the Sharks will once again miss the playoffs. Yes, there are still many questions revolving around Grier's vision for the team. Will that vision continue with a potential front-line defensive pairing of Byram and Celebrini? If so, that is a series of events that most, if not all, Sharks fans would love to see. Perhaps even as soon as Friday.