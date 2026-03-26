It wasn't long ago that the Seattle area had teams in only two of the big four North American sports. While the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks own a big sector, the return of the Seattle Supersonics is one that fans would love to see. Before getting an NBA team, the city first welcomed the NHL's expansion Seattle Kraken to play at Climate Pledge Arena, and it looks like they could soon be getting that SuperSonics dream.

The idea of NHL and NBA franchises working in tandem makes sense for Seattle, and the Kraken's CEO, Tod Leiweke, appears ready to make that happen amid rampant rumors of possible NBA expansion.

In response to NBA expansion in Seattle, Kraken and One Roof Sports and Entertainment CEO Tod Leiweke says "We will put together a bid that has it all." pic.twitter.com/mrCffCMkeN — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) March 25, 2026

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The initial success of the Kraken was a great sign for the hockey scene in Seattle. They made the playoffs in their second year and upset the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round. It looked like they could be on the path of their fellow expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, but they've failed to replicate their initial success.

The Kraken have fallen off again in the 2025-26 season and sit five points out of a playoff spot. It looks unlikely that they'll recover in time to make the 2026 postseason, and the management team has some work to do in the offseason to make them playoff contenders. With the threat of a fourth team coming to the city to compete for the fans' love, it might become a priority for the Kraken to catch up to the Seahawks and Mariners, or risk falling behind a potential NBA team that would win over the city.