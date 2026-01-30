With all the rumors swirling around, as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches in the near future, Artemi Panarin wants a contract extension. Elliote Friedman spoke on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Kyle Bukauskas and indicated that $50 million was the target for Panarin, as the New York Rangers weigh their options for trading him.

Friedman went into detail about the Panarin contract situation, stating that he had heard from multiple sources that the superstar wanted a contract similar to Kirill Kaprizov's. He also indicated that, although it may not happen, Panarin still had the $50 million mark as a target in the latest trade talks.

The trade talks intensified when the Rangers sat Panarin out the other day, suggesting a potential move could be imminent. So far, that has not transpired, as he remains a Ranger. The Rangers recently announced a retool, which means Panarin could be their most valuable asset as they attempt to rebuild into a contender. With his contract ending after the 2025-26 season, Panarin will not be re-signing with the Rangers.

Panarin started his career with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015 and spent two seasons there before being shipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Then, he spent two seasons in Columbus before signing with the New York Rangers. Panarin has spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Rangers, serving as the team's top scorer each year.

As Panarin sits at 34 years old, this extension could be the last one of his career. As several teams consider Panarin, the biggest question remains as to who will go for it and give him the extension, while finding room for their other talent. For now, Panarin remains a Ranger and will remain one until the team finds a team willing to pull off a trade, coupled with a contract extension.