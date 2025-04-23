ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to take the 3-0 series lead as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Jets-Blues Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Blues took the early lead on a Robert Thomas goal, but the game would be tied at two at the end of the first period. In the second period, Jordan Kyrou would give the Blues the lead. Still, the Blues would have a third-period collapse, giving up three goals and falling 5-3. Game two would be tight as well. Mark Scheifele scored in the first period, but Jimmy Snuggerud would tie the game in the period. After a scoreless second period, Kyle Connor scored early in the third period. That would be the game winner as the Jets won the game 2-1.

Here are the Jets-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Jets-Blues Game 3 Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -118

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (+130)

Under: 5.5 (-160)

How To Watch Jets vs. Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor led the team in goals, assists, and points this year, finishing the year with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor has two goals and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Scheifele was second on the team in points. He finished the season with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. He has two goals and three assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo had 15 goals and 16 assists this year. Iafallo has scored once in the playoffs

With Nikolaj Ehlers potentially still out of the lineup, Cole Perfetti leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti finished the season with 18 goals and 32 assists. Perfetti has one assist in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 14 goals and 48 assists. Morrissey has two assists in the playoffs. Neal Pionk finished the year with 10 goals and 29 assists from the blue line as well.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He was 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. That placed him first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average while sitting second in save percentage. He was great last time out, stopping 21 of 22 shots in the win.

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas. He led the team in assists and points, finishing the year with 21 goals and 60 assists. Thomas has one goal in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours. Buchnevich finished the regular season with 20 goals and 37 assists, placing fourth on the team in points. Buchnevich has two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Neighbours was sixth on the team in points this year, ending the regular season with 22 goals and 24 assists. Neighbours has one assist in the playoffs.

The Blues' second line is led by Jordan Kyrou, who led the team in goals this year. He finished the year with 36 goals and 34 assists, while having seven goals and ten assists on the power play. Kyrou has one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the second line by Brayden Schenn. Schenn was fifth on the team in points this year, having 18 goals and 32 assists.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in the goal for the Blues in this one. He was 28-22-5 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Binnington has allowed six goals on 57 shots so far in the playoffs.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Winnipeg Jets come into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game as favorites in terms of odds. Still, the Blues have kept both games close. In both games, they were tied in the third period and gave up a goal to Kyle Connor in each of them. Still, the Blues need to figure out how to stop the top line for the Jets. Of the seven goals they have scored, five of them come from members of the top line. Still, Jordan Binnington was much better at home this year. Connor Hellebuyck is also playing great so far in the playoffs. Both teams can play a solid defensive style of hockey, so expect this to be low scoring.

Final Jets-Blues Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-160)