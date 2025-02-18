It would be difficult for fans of the St. Louis Blues to imagine life without their captain Brayden Schenn. After all, he was instrumental in the franchise's first and only Stanley Cup victory to date in 2019.

During that postseason run, Schenn contributed five goals with seven assists and later lifted the Stanley Cup alongside the rest of his teammates after their thrilling Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins.

However, the fortunes for the Blues in recent years haven't been quite as fruitful. They've won a single playoff round since their 2019 championship season, and have missed the postseason the last two consecutive campaigns. Additionally, they've gone through two different coaching changes in as many years.

And at 33 years old, he's not getting any younger.

Just how serious are the Blues about potentially trading Schenn? He's still under contract for an additional three seasons with a $6.5 million cap hit which includes a full no-trade clause this season; however, that no-trade clause automatically returns to being a 15-team no trade list on the 1st of July.

Additionally, Schenn's statistical output hasn't been as strong of late. Right now, he's on pace for only 46 points scored, which would equal his output of last season; that's 19 points less than 2022-23. If the Blues continue their current trajectory, they could find themselves on the outside looking in at a playoff spot and be forced into making a difficult decision with Schenn.

However, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the reported asking price of the Blues for Schenn is considerable, via The Hockey News.

“Brayden Schenn, his name got out this week,” Friedman said. “I've heard the Blues have set a very, very high price on him. The Blues have given an indication that they're willing to talk about a whole lot of their players, but I've heard the price is very, very high on their captain Brayden Schenn.”

Friedman also indicated that a team like the Vegas Golden Knights could potentially be in the running for Schenn thanks to a past connection of his, via Sportsnet.

“I don’t know if they have what St. Louis wants, but the team that immediately jumped into my mind was Vegas,” he said. “Vegas really jumped in my mind, because Brayden Schenn played for [Golden Knights GM] Kelly McCrimmon in the Western Hockey League.”

Seeing the Golden Knights attempt to swipe Schenn wouldn't be surprising, considering they're always been in the running for notable players at each of the last several NHL Trade Deadlines.

What would be the pros and the cons of the Blues either keeping or trading Schenn on or by March 7?

Why Blues must keep Brayden Schenn at NHL Trade Deadline

The Blues captain brings toughness, leadership, and championship experience to a group that is in need of all three attributes. As previously stated, the Blues made the difficult choice to fire coach Craig Berube last season, and then replaced his replacement this season with former Stanley Cup winning coach Jim Montgomery, formerly of the Boston Bruins.

While this kind of upheaval can have a profound effect on team dressing rooms and morale as a whole, the organization thought enough of Schenn to give him the captaincy – it will be up to him to continue to bear the responsibility of being the team leader and helping the club navigate through the difficult stretch.

As he gets older, he'll want to finish the job of bringing a second Stanley Cup championship to the Blues before he retires, and could do so as the team captain and be the first to receive the hallowed trophy from Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Why Blues must trade Schenn at deadline

Unfortunately, the Blues could very well be forced to shift into rebuilding mode. Despite the NHL salary cap reportedly set to increase for next season, Schenn's salary of just under $7 million per season could soon become an anchor for general manager Doug Armstrong.

While putting together a suitable trade package could be a challenge for whomever attempts to acquire him, St. Louis trading Schenn to a contending team could enable them to recoup the necessary assets in return, helping them keep their focus on the future. Schenn's playing style and aforementioned championship experience could go a long way to helping wherever he potentially lands go on a lengthy postseason run.

Plus, it would also give the Blues a chance to give extended playing time to younger players in their system currently in the American Hockey League, and would officially signal to the fans that the rebuild is on.