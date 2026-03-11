The New York Giants are giving one of their biggest busts in recent history a second chance by re-signing offensive tackle Evan Neal in free agency.

Following the expiration of his rookie deal, Neal inked a new contract with the Giants, his agency AMDG Sports announced on Wednesday. The specifics of the deal were not reported.

Moving forward! Back to work in the Big Apple! 🍎 pic.twitter.com/OdZcZifLeh — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) March 11, 2026

After starting 27 games in his first three seasons, Neal's career came to a screeching halt when he failed to play a single offensive snap in 2025. The Giants attempted to switch him from tackle to guard in the 2025 offseason after declining his fifth-year option.

Despite Neal's struggles, John Harbaugh is “eager” to work with the 25-year-old, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported. Harbaugh saw a lot of “untapped potential” in the former No. 7 overall pick that he hopes to bring out in 2026, per Garafolo.

It is not clear if Harbaugh is excited to use Neal as a tackle or guard. While Neal has worked on the transition for the last year, he has yet to play an official snap on the interior offensive line.

Regardless, Neal has a lot of ground to cover. The Alabama alum allowed an absurd 98 pressures in his first three seasons in the league before missing the entire 2025 campaign.

Neal is the second offensive lineman the Giants retained in free agency, following starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. New York lost backup center Austin Schlottmann and blocking tight end Daniel Bellinger to the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants' blocking unit will work under offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren in 2025. Bloomgren worked with the Cleveland Browns in 2025, which was a top-16 unit before injuries tore them apart up front.