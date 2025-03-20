It's no secret that Brock Boeser is not getting the most out of his contract year with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024-25. After setting career highs across the board last season, the American has had a tough go of it offensively this time around — along with many of his teammates — managing just 20 goals and 41 points over 61 games.

And Jannik Hansen, who was a huge part of the team for over a decade between 2006-2017, hasn't been too thrilled by what he's seen from the 28-year-old.

“He’s invisible, and that’s the problem,” Hansen said on an appearance on The People's Show on Sportsnet 650 earlier this week. “He doesn’t create things himself, so unless somebody does it for him, nothing happens. It almost dies on his stick.”

Hansen went on to say that Boeser doesn't deserve the $8 million AAV he's reportedly asking for on his next contract, arguing that he's a “supporting player” rather than a true difference-making forward.

"If you cannot make your two line-mates better, don't you dare ask for 8 million, ask for 6…and then be a supporting player." 🗣 Jannik Hansen joined @BikNizzar to discuss Boeser's next contract #Canucks

The Danish forward — fondly nicknamed ‘The Great Dane' during his time with the Canucks — believes Boeser should be asking for something along the lines of $6-6.5 million per year.

After it was reported that Boeser turned down a five-year, $8 million AAV extension ahead of the NHL trade deadline, it was widely believed he would be traded, especially with Vancouver right on the precipice of missing the postseason in 2025.

Although Boeser didn't end up getting moved, GM Patrik Allvin's questionable comments afterwards (“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser, I think I would have to run out of here”) certainly won't make the American rush to re-sign in British Columbia.

Despite that, the Burnsville, Minnesota native had one of his best games of the season in a convincing 6-2 home win over the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Canucks battling for their playoff lives in Western Conference

Although there is significant uncertainty surrounding his future, the best thing Boeser can do now is help his team make the playoffs over their last 14 regular-season games.

And he was excellent on Tuesday, scoring two goals and adding an assist in the key victory. If the playoffs started today, it would be Vancouver vs. Winnipeg in Round 1, and that doesn't look to be a terrible matchup at all for the Canucks.

After the massive triumph, Rick Tocchet's club is at 75 points (32-25-11) and currently occupying the final wildcard berth in the conference. But the hold is precarious, with the St. Louis Blues (75 points), Calgary Flames (73 points) and Utah Hockey Club (71 points) not providing any kind of breathing room.

Allvin did say that “if there is a way to make it fit for both parties, maybe there is an extension” regarding Boeser, and his performance down the stretch could go a long way in determining whether he remains with the team that drafted him, or tests the open market when free agency begins on July 1.

The Canucks are preparing for another monumental tilt against a Central Division team, this time vs. the Blues in St. Louis, on Thursday night.