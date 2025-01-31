The Vancouver Canucks are the reigning Pacific Division champions, but they're going to be hard-pressed to continue holding the division crown thanks to their inconsistent play so far in the 2024-25 NHL Season.

Not only has their on-ice play been up and down, but they've also had to deal with the drama of an alleged rift between star forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. While both players denied the rift existed, Canucks president Jim Rutherford had a different story to tell.

“We’re talking about two of our top players,” Rutherford said of the difficult situation between Miller and Pettersson. “Certainly, our two best forwards.

“It can really be tough on a franchise — not only present, but into the future — when you’re planning on peaking this team into a contending team and then you find out that’s not going to happen. Or at least it’s not going to happen with the group we have now. Then you have to put together a new plan.”

But Miller was in no mood to discuss the matter in a recent interview, via X.

“I don't have one,” he responded when asked if he had anything to say about Rutherford's comments. “I'm not commenting on this.”

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is March 7, and there could be a move on the horizon involving Pettersson or Miller.

Canucks forward J.T. Miller took a leave of absence earlier in the season

Miller, who signed a seven-year, $56 million deal with the Canucks prior to last season, took an extended leave of absence from the club that lasted several weeks.

In December, Rutherford asked fans to not give in to speculation as to why Miller took his leave of absence.

“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation (being on a personal leave). That’s disrespectful,” he said. “People that do this for fun, or for a living, (they should) just go back to making up trade rumors.”

In 40 games this season, Miller has scored nine goals with 26 assists.