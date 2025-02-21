ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks will head to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights. It will be a war at T-Mobile Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canucks-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights lead the head-to-head series 16-7. Also, the Knights beat the Canucks 3-1 on December 19, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena. The teams have split the last 10 games. But the Knights are 3-2 over the past five games at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the Canucks-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Golden Knights Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +142

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Canucks vs Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks are in a weird spot as they resume their NHL season. Currently, they are clinging to the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. It has been an up-and-down season, as the Canucks have not been able to string together a consistent winning streak. Also, they likely might move more players at the trade deadline to create more cohesion for their team.

Unfortunately, as they begin this road trip, they will not have Thatcher Demko available. The star goaltender has yet another injury, a lower-back injury, that will likely sideline him for this game and many more. He did not play in the last game, as he was dealing with another injury. But goaltending was not the issue in the loss. Sadly, the offense could not do much.

It was ironic because the Canucks scored first, getting a goal from Teddy Blueger to make it 1-0. Yet, that was all they could do as they went into the second period with a 1-0 lead, and nothing else happened for them. Instead, they allowed Alex Pietrangelo to score to make it a 1-1 game. The Knights finished them off in the third period with two goals.

The Canucks got nothing from Elias Petterson or Quinn Hughes. Despite getting 20 shots, only one went in. The Canucks won 48.7 percent of the faceoffs and went 0 for 2 on the powerplay.

Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves and allowed two goals. While the Canucks were tight on defense, they still allowed the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal in the third. The Canucks blocked 16 shots and leveled 21 hits.

The Canucks will cover the spread if their offense can find some legs, and Petterson, Hughes, and Brock Boeser can create some opportunities. Then, the defense must contain a potent Vegas offense.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights need to fix some issues before the trade deadline to cement their status as a Stanley Cup contender. Unfortunately, they will be even more shorthanded after Shea Theodore suffered an injury in the 4-Nations tournament and will be week-to-week.

When the Knights last met the Canucks, they played at their level, falling behind 1-0. Then, Pietrangelo made it 1-1 with his conversion. The Golden Knights finally broke through in the third, getting a goal from William Karlsson before Brett Howden put it away with an empty-net conversion.

The Knights managed 21 shots, converting three goals. Furthermore, they won 51.3 percent of the faceoffs. While the Golden Knights did not convert on their powerplay, it did not matter as they managed three goals.

Adin Hill did all he could to help and finished with 19 saves while allowing one goal. Ultimately, it helped that the defense blocked 20 shots in front of him and had eight takeaways.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can get some skating room for Jack Eichel and create some offensive opportunities for the rest of the offense. Then, they must defend the crease and continue to frustrate a Vancouver offense that is as inconsistent as ever.

Final Canucks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Canucks are 24-31 against the spread, while the Golden Knights are 33-23 against the spread. Additionally, the Canucks are 13-14 against the spread on the road, while the Knights are 17-11 against the spread at home. The Canucks are 26-27-2 against the over/under, while the Golden Knights are 25-29-2 against the over/under.

The Canucks have not shown me they can compete with the Golden Knights on any level this season. Moreover, their offense is tough to trust. While I like Lankinen, I think he will again struggle down the stretch against the Golden Knights. I have Vegas covering the spread at home as they take the first step in their new journey to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Final Canucks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+152)