It's a decision that won't go over well with Vancouver Canucks fans, but Rick Tocchet decided on Tuesday to move on from the team. The front office has modelled the Canucks after a Tocchet-coached squad, but they'll now be one of seven teams in the market for a new head coach this season. There was speculation that Tocchet might have eyes on another job, and he proved it with his decision.

Some wondered whether Tocchet's decision came down to money or personal preference. The Canucks have been a rollercoaster this season with some of the drama surrounding the team, and the coach stepping away is just one of many issues. Frank Seravalli ended any speculation that the decision was about money, which means the decision was all on the coach and not the front office's fault.

“In the end, Rick Tocchet and the #Canucks didn’t come down to money,” Seravalli said on social media.

“They put a very compelling offer on the table (with term) that absolutely would’ve made Tocchet one of the highest-paid coaches in the NHL. Time for change.”

The Canucks surprisingly won the Pacific Division last year, and it seemed like the team was on an upwards trajectory to success. However, they could not get the train back on track this season and missed the playoffs. They now sit with their captain Quinn Hughes' future in question, after trading JT Miller during the season and likely losing Brock Boeser to free agency.

Where will Rick Tocchet land?

The Tocchet conversations will likely pick up over the next couple of weeks, considering there were already rumors before he even left the Canucks. Tocchet was a popular player with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, which leads people to believe he could end up behind one of their benches. It adds fuel to the fire when this decision comes a day after the Penguins fired Mike Sullivan.

Tocchet was a former assistant coach with the Penguins and had a great relationship with Sidney Crosby. If Kyle Dubas wants to ensure Crosby remains happy after firing his longtime coach, Tocchet might be the correct move.