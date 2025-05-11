The Vegas Golden Knights stole Game 3 from the Edmonton Oilers to cut the deficit to 2-1 in their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Long before Reilly Smith's ridiculous buzzer-beater, the Golden Knights lost Mark Stone to an upper-body injury. Despite missing the final two periods of the game, Stone is not ruled out of Game 4 yet. The Athletic's Jesse Granger has the latest from Vegas' practice.

“[Vegas coach Bruce] Cassidy says Stone is considered day to day, and won’t skate today, but he’s hopeful he can go tomorrow,” Granger reported.

Stone scored two goals to open up Game 1 against the Oilers at home. But the Golden Knights blew that lead and let Edmonton take a 1-0 lead. The veteran added two assists in a wild Game 2, despite Edmonton's overtime win. He did not get on the scoresheet before leaving Saturday's affair.

Stone is one of the many players the Golden Knights have traded for to blow open a competitive window in their early years. He came over from the Ottawa Senators at the 2019 NHL trade deadline and signed an eight-year contract worth $9.5 million. After an elite playoff run, he was named the team's first captain in 2020. He lifted the Cup for the franchise after their 2023 title.

The Golden Knights rely on Stone to play exactly the style that has made them a contender for the past eight years. He is an elite defender, even as a winger, and scores timely goals that crater the opponents. Against the Oilers, their defense has not been its usual self. And if Stone does not play, Vegas could be in trouble.

The Golden Knights were bailed out by an insane bounce that ended the game on Saturday. While it counts the same as Edmonton's wins, they have questions to answer as the series continues. Game 4 is on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time.