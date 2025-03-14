The Vegas Golden Knights have had a lot of top-flight goalies in their short history. Marc-Andre Fleury led them to their first Cup Final and Robin Lehner was supposed to take over from him. But when injuries forced him to the bench, a little-known goalie stepped up and led them to the Stanley Cup. On Friday, the Golden Knights signed Adin Hill to a six-year contract extension, keeping the Cup winner in the desert.

“WAKE UP WE JUST SIGNED ADIN HILL TO A SIX-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION,” the team account posted at 6:47 a.m. local time Friday. TSN's Darren Dreger reported the details, “The Golden Knights and goaltender Adin Hill have reached an agreement on a [6-year] extension. $6.25 million AAV.”

Hill is in the final year of a two-year contract worth $4.9 million per season. The 28-year-old gets a nice pay raise and job security with one of the league's best teams. He has earned that increase this year, with 24 wins in 39 starts and a 2.53 goals-against average.

Hill started his career as a backup with the Arizona Coyotes before one season with the San Jose Sharks. Before he joined the Golden Knights in 2022, NHL fans could have been excused for not knowing his name. Less than a year later, he was a Stanley Cup Champion with a great playoff performance.

That 2023 playoff performance, a .932 save percentage in 16 games, earned Hill not only the $4.9 million extension but a spot on the 4 Nations Face-Off team. While he did not play for Team Canada, he is expected to be a part of their team going forward. He watched as Jordan Binnington stoned the Americans in overtime in Boston this February.

The Golden Knights are looking to put the finishing touches on a Pacific Division title this regular season. Adin Hill is hoping it's just one of many in his Vegas career.