The Washington Capitals received a mixed bag of updates in their practice on the eve of Game 5. The Capitals look to book their ticket to the second round with a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. However, there was a minor scare when Alex Ovechkin missed the practice, which Spencer Carbery informed the media was not because of an injury. The good news they received was the possible return of Aliaksei Protas.

The media questioned Carbery about Ovechkin's status, but Tom Gulitti reported that it was only a maintenance day and there were no concerns about his availability.

“Alex Ovechkin did not practice Tuesday after the Capitals had the day off Monday, but Carbery said it was ‘just a maintenance day,' and he had no concern about the forward's availability for Game 5.”

Carbery was also optimistic with the media about Protas and hopes that he will make an immediate impact if he returns for Game 5.

“When he gets back in, you're hoping, and usually it's different for every player, you're hoping that they pick it up as quickly as possible,” Carbery said. “It takes maybe a period, a couple of shifts to get acclimated to the pace of play and physicality and the things that are required in playoff hockey.”

Protas hasn't played since April 4 after suffering a skate cut on his left foot.

Related Washington Capitals NewsArticle continues below
Canadiens Capitals prediction, Canadiens Capitals pick, Canadiens Capitals odds, Canadiens Capitals , stanley cup playoffs odds
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 5 prediction, odds, pick for Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025
Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson (48) and defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) celebrate the win against the Montreal Canadiens after the third period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.
Capitals’ Logan Thompson makes ‘scary’ injury admission after Game 4 win
Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) plays the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48) during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre.
Canadiens’ Martin St. Louis blasts officiating after Game 4 loss to Capitals

Aliaksei Protas will provide immediate support for Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) celebrates with Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) and Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period at Capital One Arena.
© Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was a breakout regular season for Protas, which ended disappointingly after getting cut with a skate. A skate cut can always be much worse than missing just three weeks, which is something that the Capitals should be thankful for.

Protas was third on the Capitals with 30 goals and tied Pierre-Luc Dubois for third on the team with 66 points. He was also a penalty kill specialist, which will be a welcome sight for Washington after allowing two powerplay goals in the second period of Game 4.

Washington could elect to sit Protas for one more game to ensure he is ready for Round 2, but they'll likely have an urgency to finish the series in Game 5 to avoid playing a crucial Game 6 at the Bell Centre. Montreal's home arena has proven to be one of the best home-ice advantages in the entire playoffs after their raucous behaviour in Games 3 and 4.