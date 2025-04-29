ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to close out the series on home ice as they face the Montreal Canadiens.. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Canadiens-Capitals Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Capitals took the first two games of the series. In game one, it was an Alex Ovechkin overtime winner that gave them the lead, and then the Capitals won game two on the back of a great goaltending performance by Logan Thompson. The Canadiens would storm back in game three, winning the game 6-3. In the game, Logan Thompson was injured, but Thompson would return for the Capitals in game four.

In game four, after a scoreless first period, Dylan Strome scored to make it 1-0 for the Capitals. Still, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield would both score to make it 2-1 for Montreal heading into the third. In the third, a huge hit from the Capitals' Tom Wilson led directly to a Brandon Duhaime goal to tie the game. Andrew Mangiapane would then give the Capitals the lead. After two empty net goals, the Capitals won the game 5-2.

Here are the Canadiens-Capitals Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Canadiens-Capitals Game 5 Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +155

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Capitals Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield from the top line this year has led the Canadiens. Suzuki led the team in points in the regular season, having 30 goals and 58 assists, good for 89 points. He has two goals in the series. Caufield led the team in goals this regular season, having 37 goals and 33 assists, good for 70 total points. He has three goals and an assist in the series. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky finished the regular season with 18 goals and 33 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. He has two goals in the series.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson was third on the team in points this season, having six goals and 60 assists. Hutson has five assists in the series. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson was ninth on the team in points, having six goals and 25 assists, while also having an assist in the series. Finally, Brendan Gallagher has been solid from the second line; he finished the regular season with 21 goals and 17 assists this year. Gallagher has two assists in the series.

With Sam Montembeault potentially still out for the Canadiens, it would be Jakub Dobes in goal for Montreal. He was 7-4-3 this year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has a .875 save percentage so far in his two appearances in the playoffs.

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was the team leader in goals this year, finishing the year with 44 goals and 29 assists. Ovechkin had 14 goals and eight assists this year on the power play. He has three goals and an assist in the series. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome led the team in assists and points, finishing the regular season with 29 goals and 53 assists. He also had nine goals and 25 assists on the power play. Strome has two goals and five assists in the series.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing with 20 goals and 46 assists this year. Dubois has an assist in the series. McMichael finished the regular season with 26 goals and 31 assists. McMichael has three goals and an assist in the series. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson finished the regular season with 33 goals and 32 assists, plus has a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in the goal for the Capitals in this one. He was 31-6-6 this past year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has a .912 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Final Canadiens-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come into this Stanley Cup Playoffs game five against the Canadiens as favorites in terms of odds. This one will come down to goaltending. With Sam Montembeault expected to be out, Jakub Dobes will be in the net. He has been average in the playoffs with a .875 save percentage. Outside of game three, Logan Thompson has been great. He has allowed just five goals over the other five games. He will be great again in this one as the Capitals close out the series.

