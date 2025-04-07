The Washington Capitals lost to the New York Islanders in a game secondary to the story on Sunday. Alex Ovechkin set the all-time goals record with his 895th career tally in the second period on Long Island. He beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, a fellow Russian, and thanked him on the ice during the ceremony. Ovechkin then asked Sorokin for a gift after the goal, and the goalie happily obliged.

“Sorokin said Ovechkin asked for his stick before play resumed,” Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported. “He is giving it to him. When asked what Sorokin gets back, he said, ‘respect' with a laugh.”

Another twig for Ovi’s collection as Ilya Sorokin gifted him today’s game used stick🤝 pic.twitter.com/939Omf7rdU — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sorokin gifted Ovechkin the stick and then posed for pictures with Wayne Gretzky, Ovi, and the stick. The Islanders won the game, which likely made the exchange a little sweeter for Sorokin. During the ceremony, the new goal king said, “Thank you, Ilya Sorokin, for letting me score 895. Love you brother.”

When asked in the postgame, Sorokin said he couldn't hear exactly what Ovechkin said on the ice. When it was repeated to him, the goalie said, “It's okay, anytime.”

Alex Ovechkin thanked Ilya Sorokin for letting him score goal number 895 on him Sorokin's reaction? "It's okay, anytime" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/if9C8ldTrU — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Capitals have clinched the playoffs and could win the Metropolitan Division. Ovechkin's record chase is over, which puts all the attention on the Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals turn their attention to the Stanley Cup

Every goal for the rest of Alex Ovechkin's career will be setting a new goals record. Wayne Gretzky scored 92 goals after passing Gordie Howe for the record back in the '90s, so Ovechkin will look to put similar distance between him and 99. Ovechkin got his Stanley Cup during a great run in 2018, but adding another would cement his legacy even more.

Ovechkin and the Capitals are likely playing the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. If so, it will be a rematch of the most disappointing playoff performance of the Ovechkin era. Washington won the President's Trophy, Montreal had the worst record among playoff teams, and the Habs stole the series from the Caps. While that was 15 years ago, it will be motivation for Ovi to get over that hump.

After that, the Capitals have as good a chance as any team to represent the East in the Stanley Cup Final. Their goaltending has been excellent all season, and Logan Thompson's injury should have him back for the postseason. Ovechkin alone gives them an elite powerplay, and Spencer Carbery has them coached up. Could this be the start of a magical spring in Washington?