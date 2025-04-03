The Washington Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Wednesday night. But that one Washington goal was incredibly important. Alex Ovechkin scored for the 892nd time in his career, two shy of tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time record. With seven games left in the season, Ovechkin is on pace to grab the record before the season ends. His Capitals teammate Dylan Strome spoke to the TNT postgame crew about the record chase.

“It's hard not to talk about it. There's about a thousand cameras down here. It seems to be getting more and more real every game. Of course, it would be cool to be a part of that goal, but at the same time, just to be on the ice or in the game is incredible. We're all pulling on the same rope here and hopefully it can get done this year.”

Strome is leading the Capitals in assists, 49, and points, 73. Ovechkin's 39 goals lead the team and 19 of those goals have been assisted by Strome. Since joining the Capitals in 2022, Strome has put together the best three years of his career and finally lived up to his third-overall pick status.

But this Capitals season is about Ovechkin, as he goes for the record that once seemed impossible.

When will Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's record?

Somehow, someway, Wayne Gretzky's 894 career goals won't be the record in a matter of days. Don't feel too bad for 99, as he will still have the assists and points records for a long time. But Ovechkin will crack 895 and beyond in the coming days. Who will it be against?

The Capitals have clinched a spot in the playoffs and are mere days away from clinching the Metropolitan Division. So Ovechkin's record chase is the only reason to watch Washington for the rest of the season. Their next game is Friday at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin has one career hat-trick against Chicago in 2022, and another would give him the record.

If he does not get it there, the Capitals hit the road to play the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ovechkin has 44 career goals against the Islanders and just one hat trick, which came in 2020. After that, the Hurricanes come to Washington, there is a home-and-home against the Blue Jackets, and they finish with two road games against the Islanders and Penguins.

Alex Ovechkin is two goals away from tying and three away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's goals record.