The Washington Capitals are on the brink of elimination heading into Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are one game away from the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Washington has no room for error, and it appears as if the team is well aware of this. Head coach Spencer Carbery appeared to make some lineup changes in practice.

Connor McMichael has been deployed as the team's second-line wing for most of this postseason. However, he practiced as the third-line center during practice on Wednesday. If this change is made for Game 5, it could send veteran pivot Lars Eller to the press box.

“Unexpected,” McMichael said of the change, via NHL.com's Harvey Valentine. “I think anytime you're losing games, especially in the playoffs, you kind of expect a few changes, but it wasn't really in the back of my mind.”

Despite the surprise, McMichael isn't worried about the change. He is a natural center, so he is familiar with the position and its responsibilities. If anything, the Capitals forward is right at home playing down the middle of the ice.

“Really comfortable, I think,” McMichael said, via Valentine. “I played a couple games there this year and there's been shifts where I've been plugged in just with guys in the box or whatever it may be. I played that position my whole life, so I think it's going to be pretty seamless for me. It's something even in practice a few times this year I jumped in line rushes up the middle just to stay fresh.”

McMichael enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25. He scored 26 goals, one of five Capitals skaters to score more than 25 this past season. His 57 points smashed his previous career high of 33 from the 2023-24 campaign, as well.

Eller, meanwhile, rejoined the Capitals through trade this year. Unfortunately, he largely struggled after coming over from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Eller scored six goals and 15 points in 63 games with Washington during the regular season.