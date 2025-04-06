Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer on Sunday, passing Wayne Gretzky by scoring the 895th goal of his career against the New York Islanders, and immediately after the goal, league commissioner Gary Bettman had a simple declaration on the accomplishment.

“We have all just witnessed history in front of greatness,” Gary Bettman said, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Gretzky is still far ahead of anyone with the most points in NHL history, but his goal record seemed unattainable for a long time, until it was clear that Ovechkin would surpass him at some point. Now, the push that has been closely watched all season is over, and Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in NHL history. In fact, he scored his 895th goal in as many games as it took Gretzky to score 894.

With the Capitals being secure atop the Eastern Conference standings, the push for the goal scoring record was what took focus for many fans and even the team. It is a historic accomplishment for Ovechkin, and it is worth celebrating. However, with the team in a position to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the back half of Ovechkin's career, it would not be a surprise if there is some level of relief that this is behind him. Now, the full focus can be on the playoffs and winning a second Stanley Cup.

The Capitals are firmly atop the Eastern Conference standings, but could still make a push for the President's Trophy and home ice advantage throughout the playoffs. They will likely have that through the Eastern Conference playoffs, but it could be helpful to secure home ice for a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup against one of the top teams from the Western Conference.

For now, the Capitals can enjoy their star accomplishing something we will likely never see again.