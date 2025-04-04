The Washington Capitals have clinched a playoff spot and have two things left to play for. Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record is reaching its final stages. And Washington is closing in on the President's Trophy. The Capitals will have to continue those journeys without goalie Logan Thompson, who is dealing with an upper-body injury. Coach Spencer Carbery told NHL.com's Dan Rosen about the injury.

“I won't call him day to day,” Carbery said of Thompson. “He's definitely going to miss a couple games, and we'll see where it goes from there.”

Thompson is having an incredible season in his first year with the Capitals. His 31-6-6 record and incredible 2.49 goals-against average earned him a six-year contract extension. Charlie Lindgren has been excellent as well and will get the nod Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I've liked his game of late,” Carbery said of Lindgren. “I know Logan has got the majority of the starts, but Chucky in his games, even though a couple of them haven't gone our way as a team, I think he's looked really sharp. I'm excited to see him play tonight and get a few more minutes in the crease.”

The Capitals have not announced a starter for Sunday's game against the Islanders. Hunter Shepard has been called up as the backup.

The Capitals need both goaltenders to make a deep playoff run

All of the conversation for the next week around the Capitals will be about Alex Ovechkin. Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman are hitting the road, following the record chase from here on out. Ovechkin enters Friday's game with 892 career goals, two short of Gretzky's 894.

No one expected the Capitals to win the Metropolitan Division, let alone contend for the President's Trophy. They barely squeaked into the playoffs last year and were unceremoniously swept by the New York Rangers. But their offseason improvements and a second year under Carbery have created this playoff-bound juggernaut.

Thompson and Lindgren have been huge parts of what the Capitals have accomplished this year. Despite not being household names, they both have been great and helped them win a lot of close games. While teams do cycle their goalies during the year, one netminder usually maintains the cage throughout the playoffs. Carbery should alternate goalies throughout the playoffs, as it led to their regular-season success.

The Capitals will be without Logan Thompson for a little bit while the attention is on Alex Ovechkin.