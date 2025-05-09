Blocked shots don't go on the gamesheet, but Washington Capitals star Tom Wilson would still like to see the scorers pay more attention when putting his body on the line for his team. After the Capitals' Game 2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, reporters informed Wilson that the scorers credited him with two blocked shots. Anyone who watched Wilson's game on Thursday night would likely have the same concerns as the winger.

“I only had two of them? The guys up top need to pay a little more attention,” Wilson said.

The scorers might have missed some of the crucial blocks Wilson compiled in Game 2, but the sacrifice wasn't lost on his teammates. He was a significant reason his team persevered to even the series, blocking shots, recording a goal and an assist, some massive hits, and being the team's emotional leader.

“He does everything the right way. We build off it. I think the whole stadium built off it. Big part of why we won tonight,” starting goaltender Logan Thompson said about his teammate.

With players like Wilson leading the way, it's easy to see why the Capitals were the top team in the Eastern Conference and challenged for the Presidents' Trophy.

Tom Wilson knew the Capitals needed a bounce-back

Game 1 was an ugly experience for the Capitals. The Hurricanes have a way of bottling up an opponent's offense, which they did in Game 1. In the matchup, shot attempts were 84-34 in favor of the Hurricanes. Washington had another slow start on Thursday night, but they came alive in the second and third periods when Wilson started throwing his body around.

“Obviously, he set the tone,” Alex Ovechkin said. “He's our leader. He plays smart. He plays physical. Scored a big goal.”

Ovechkin saying that Wilson is the team's leader is an interesting comment from the team's captain. However, with how he put the team on his back in Game 2, it's difficult to argue.

The Capitals hope Wilson can do it again on Saturday night when the Hurricanes host Game 3.