Tom Wilson isn’t hiding how he feels about being left off Team Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off — and he shouldn’t have to.

Fresh off helping the Washington Capitals eliminate the Montreal Canadiens in five games, Wilson made an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show and didn’t hold back when asked about watching Canada’s opening game against Team USA from his couch instead of the bench.

“As the team got selected and stuff, obviously you’re a little pissed off and you want to be there,” Wilson said. “I was sitting on my couch, and I turned on the game, and as that stuff was all going down, I was sitting there like, ‘Holy, I want to be out there so bad.’ Your blood started boiling a little bit, and it’s an amazing rivalry, and just the game at its greatest.”

"As the team got selected for the Four Nations I was definitely a little pissed off.. When those fights started happening I wanted to be out there so bad.. As a competitor you always wanna put on that jersey for your country" ~ @tom_wilso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hiS2wlSvEn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

That particular game exploded with physicality, featuring three fights in the first nine seconds. The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, set the tone early for the United States, sparking conversations across social media about whether Team Canada could have used a little more edge on its roster. Many, including analysts like John Buccigross and Paul Bissonnette, pointed to one name: Tom Wilson.

Canada eventually came back to beat the U.S. 3–2 in overtime in the final matchup, but the narrative around Wilson’s snub had already taken hold. The 31-year-old winger is coming off the best offensive season of his career, posting 33 goals and 32 assists for 65 points in 81 games. He also delivered highlight-reel physicality throughout the first round of the playoffs, including a massive momentum-shifting hit on Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier.

As a Toronto native, Wilson has never had the chance to represent Canada at the senior level, though he did wear the red and white as a junior. With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on the horizon and the return of the World Cup of Hockey scheduled for 2028, the opportunity may still come.

“As a competitor, you want to be out there competing with your country,” Wilson said. “You always want to put that jersey on and go out there best-on-best. If it happens in the future, I’ll be stoked.”

For now, Wilson will continue doing what he does best — showing why leaving him off that roster may have been a mistake.