The Washington Capitals had already taken care of an important matter of business this season, signing first-year Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson to a multi-year contract extension. And now, they've taken care of both goaltenders on the roster.

On Monday morning, it was announce that the Capitals had re-signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year deal worth $9 million with a yearly cap hit of $3 million.

Capitals general manager and senior vice president Chris Patrick released the following statement on the signing, via NHL.com:

“Since joining our organization in 2022, Charlie has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and reliability in net with his athleticism and drive,” said Patrick. “With both goalies under contract for the next three seasons, we expect this tandem to provide our club stability at a crucial position and push one another to compete and play at a high level.”

So far this season, Lindgren has a record of 13-10-3 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .898 save percentage and one shutout. He and the Capitals host the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC; puck drop is set for 6:30 PM EST.

Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren is playing with his 3rd NHL team

A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Lindgren played hockey at St. Cloud State and then subsequently signed with the Montreal Canadiens as an undrafted free-agent in March of 2016. He would play the first several years of his NHL career with the Canadiens before signing a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues in 2021.

He first arrived with the Capitals in July of 2022, signing a three-year, $3.3 million deal with the club. Down the stretch run of last season, Lindgren's play helped the Capitals secure a postseason spot, though they were eventually swept in the opening round by the New York Rangers. He posted an impressive .962 save percentage over the final three games of the 2023-24 regular season.

He's also represented the United States on the international stage, appearing in the 2018 and 2024 IIHF World Championships.