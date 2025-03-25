The Washington Capitals announced they have signed defenseman Jakob Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension, and senior vice president and general manger Chris Patrick spoke on how the defenseman fits the franchise in the announcement.

“Jakob is a proven, dynamic defenseman in the prime of his career who has established himself as one of the premier blueliners in the NHL,” Patrick said. “His work ethic, skill set, and ability to excel in all situations at both ends of the ice make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a perfect fit with our culture and vision for the future, and we couldn't be more thrilled that he will continue to be part of our organization for the next eight years.”

Chychrun has been one of the better young defensemen in the NHL since his days with the Arizona Coyotes. He was traded to the Ottawa Senators during the 2022-2023 season. The Senators eventually traded Chychrun to the Capitals on July 1, 2024, and the trade has worked wonders for Washington. Chychrun has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for 43 points in 65 games for the Capitals this season. The Capitals sit firmly atop the Eastern Conference in part due to Chychrun's contributions.

With star player Alex Ovechkin in the later stages of his career, the Capitals needed an infusion of young talent. Chychrun has been part of that, alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has had a resurgent season after being traded to Washington from the Los Angeles Kings.

Chychrun was set to be one of the top free agents this summer, but the Capitals now have him locked in for the long-term at $9 million a year. Now, the Capitals and Chychrun can focus on their impending playoff run without the looming questions about free agency. It will be interesting to see how far they go this spring.