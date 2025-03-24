The race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is beginning to heat up in the final weeks of the regular season. For the most part, playoff spots remain open for much of the league. Only two teams have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. The Winnipeg Jets — Stanley Cup contenders in their own right — are close to claiming a spot. However, only the Washington Capitals have officially punched their ticket to the postseason.

Washington is headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. It's the second year in a row the Capitals have made the dance. And it marks the 10th playoff berth for the franchise in the last 11 years. Overall, playoff hockey is an expectation in the nation's capital at this point in time.

Making the Stanley Cup Playoffs is one thing. However, actually being a Stanley Cup contender is something else entirely. Case and point, the Capitals from last season. Washington made the playoffs with a horrific goal difference. No one took them seriously as a Cup contender, and in the end, they were the only team swept in last year's proceedings.

The Capitals are a different team in 2024-25, however. Washington is one of the best teams in hockey. And they certainly look the part of a Cup contender, even if there are others out there with more hype behind them. With this in mind, here are two reasons the Capitals will win the Stanley Cup in 2025.

Capitals completely turned offensive fortunes around

The Capitals' major flaw in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs was their offense. Washington could not buy a goal in 2023-24. In fact, they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference in terms of Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN. However, this has changed drastically in 2024-25.

No team in the league averages more goals scored per game than the Capitals. No team has scored more points, and no one has a higher shooting percentage. Washington's power play is rather middle of the road, as well. This means the team is doing its damage at full strength. This is shown in the advanced stats, as Washington is the only team with at least three goals per 60 minutes, per Evolving Hockey.

Whether the Capitals can keep up their offensive dominance through the postseason remains to be seen. In any event, the Capitals are not the team that got swept a year ago. Washington made moves to improve its offense, and those moves have paid off here. Opposing defenses need to be careful once the puck drops on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Capitals' Logan Thompson is a difference-maker

One of the moves made beyond improving offensively saw the Capitals trade for Logan Thompson in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson had a solid tenure in the Sin City, winning a Stanley Cup in 2023. However, he wanted more playing time, so he requested a trade away from the Golden Knights.

Thompson's bet on himself has paid off handsomely. The Washington puck-stopper has emerged as a legitimate Vezina Trophy candidate with a .917 save percentage. He ranks fifth in the league for Goals Saved Above Average, per Evolving Hockey. Moreover, he ranks second behind Connor Hellebuyck for Goals Saved Above Expected.

Elite goaltending is essential in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thompson did not see the ice during Vegas's run to the 2023 Stanley Cup. However, he did see what it takes to win it all. That, combined with his current run of form, gives the Capitals a fantastic chance to win the second Stanley Cup in franchise history.