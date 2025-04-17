The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens will face off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After winning the Metropolitan Division, Washington will host the Habs for Games 1 and 2 before Bell Centre fully opens to playoff hockey for the first time since 2017. After the Canadiens clinched their spot, the Capitals issued a social media warning.

“Que le je commence,” the Capitals' social media team wrote under an intimidating photo of captain Alex Ovechkin. The English translation is, “Let the game begin.” The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, and this series will either start on Saturday or Sunday.

The Capitals got great goaltending all year long and got a vintage Alex Ovechkin offensive season. He scored 43 goals, passed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals of all time, and has an outside chance at the Hart Trophy. They won the division and will have home ice throughout the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Now they play the Canadiens. If that all rings a faint bell, it's for a good reason.

The Capitals won the Presidents' Trophy in 2009-10 with an incredible 54-win season. They faced the Canadiens in the first round, who had the worst record of any playoff team. Habs goalie Jaroslav Halak stole the series, sending Washington home early.

The Capitals must avoid a repeat of history

Since that demoralizing loss in the first round 15 years ago, the Capitals have lived 100 lives. They did not make the Conference Final over the next seven years, but finally got over the hump in 2018. They won the Stanley Cup, beating the hated Penguins to do it. But then, Barry Trotz left, and they have not won a playoff round since.

The Capitals have an elite power play, great talent they picked up this offseason, and a great coach behind the bench. They also have the greatest goal scorer ever, which will work out for you pretty often. The Canadiens have a lot of young talent, and their goalies have been solid this year as well.

The Capitals and Canadiens will always be tied in Stanley Cup Playoff history because of that 2010 series. But Washington can put those highlights away for a while by smoking the young Habs in the first round. The pressure is on in Washington, as their window to win another with Ovechkin is closing.

