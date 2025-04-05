Fans witnessed history for Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin on Friday night. Ovechkin scored against the Chicago Blackhawks twice. His first goal brought him within one goal of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record. His second goal brought him shoulder-to-shoulder with The Great One.

Ovechkin's goal stood as the game-winner for the Capitals on Friday. He made it 4-3 with his 894th career goal as Gretzky watched on in attendance. He had a chance to claim the record on an empty net. However, Ovehckin refused. Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard scored his first career goal on the empty net to complete a 5-3 win.

After the game, Gretzky spoke with Capitals rinkside reporter Al Koken. The Great One was asked about his reaction to having company on the all-time goals leaderboard. The Hall of Fame center provided his reaction to the Capitals star's historic two-goal game on Friday.

“My Dad told Gordie Howe way back when, ‘This is what the game is all about.' Alex has been great for the game, great for Washington, and great for his own country. It's wonderful. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what I accomplished. And that's what makes our game so wonderful. The great athletes that we have and the great people that they are,” Gretzky told Koken after the Capitals' win, via NHL Public Relations.

Gretzky and Ovechkin met after the game. The Great One visited the Washington locker room and spoke with the Capitals' captain. He then posed for a photo with Ovechkin and his Capitals teammates while the joint-highest goal scorers held the 894th goal puck.

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky take a photo in the Caps locker room holding Ovi's 894th goal puck together 🥹 What a LEGENDARY scene 📸

Ovechkin and the Capitals picked up just their second win over the last six games. Washington has already clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This certainly gives the team a chance to focus a bit more on the history that beckons. Ovechkin's next chance to break the record comes on Sunday when the Capitals hit the road to face the New York Islanders.