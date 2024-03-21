The hockey world was stunned on Tuesday night when news broke that former Washington Capitals forward Chris Simon had passed away. Washington paid tribute to the late forward on Wednesday when they played the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tributes didn't stop there, though, as Maple Leafs forward Max Domi made a rather classy gesture post-game.

Toronto defeated the Capitals 7-3 on Wednesday night. Domi, as usual, prepared to face the media after the final horn. However, he pre-empted any questions and addressed the Simon family before any talk of the game could occur.

“A big shoutout to the Simon family,” the Toronto forward said, via Sportsnet. “Just letting them know that we're all thinking of them through this difficult time. What Chris did in his career is remarkable. Doing that job, winning a Stanley Cup, and being part of a special team like that. It's amazing.”

The hockey world pays tribute to Chris Simon

Chris Simon debuted in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques during the 1991-92 season. He was originally a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990. However, the Flyers traded the Ontario native to Quebec in the infamous trade that sent Eric Lindros to Philadelphia.

Simon carved out a role as an enforcer. He played with great intensity and physicality, energizing and protecting his team. That said, he still chipped in some offense when needed. He scored 144 goals and 305 points in 782 career NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 after they relocated from Quebec.

Former Avalanche star Joe Sakic called Simon an important piece of the championship team. “He was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates. Off the ice he was an unbelievable guy and a caring father, son, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed,” Sakic said, via ESPN.

Simon joined the Capitals ahead of the 1996-97 season. He spent parts of seven seasons in the American capital season before having stops with the Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild. The Ontario native hung up his skates after the 2007-08 season at the age of 36.

The New York Islanders released a statement on social media following the news of his passing. “He epitomized what it means to be an Islander, someone who wore his heart on his sleeve both on the ice and in the community,” the team said in the statement.

Capitals mourned before facing Maple Leafs, Max Domi

The Capitals released a statement on Tuesday prior to facing Max Domi and the Maple Leafs. They extended their condolences to Simon's loved ones. “Chris was a fixture in Washington for parts of seven seasons and was an integral member of the 1998 team that reached the first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history,” Washington's statement read.

The Capitals held a touching pregame tribute for the former forward, as well. Both Washington and the Maple Leafs participated in a moment of silence prior to the opening faceoff. The Washington crowd gave a round of applause following the moment of silence.

Chris Simon left an immeasurable impact on the game of hockey. The outpouring of support his family has received from Max Domi, the Maple Leafs, the Capitals, and others shows the immense love and respect many had for him. May he rest in peace, and may his family find peace through this difficult time.