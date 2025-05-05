The Winnipeg Jets are off to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cole Perfetti forced overtime against the St. Louis Blues with less than two seconds to go in the game. In double overtime, captain Adam Lowry deflected home a Neal Pionk shot to give his team a series-clinching 4-3 win.

This is the first time since the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs that Winnipeg has advanced past round one. They certainly have more work ahead. However, before then, Lowry shared a moment with former Jets head coach Rick Bowness. Bowness coached Winnipeg across two stints and played for the franchise from 1980 to 1982.

“I love you” ❤️ What a moment between Adam Lowry and Coach Bowness on the postgame 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qS4hGtY8Na — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Listen, you know what I think of you,” Bowness — a current analyst with TNT — told Lowry in a postgame interview on Sunday night. “That's why you're captain. That effort, and that gutsy effort from that team tonight personifies you. Your work ethic, your team commitment, your compete. You know I love you, you know I miss you, and I couldn't be happier for you.”

“Thanks Bones, those words mean a lot to me,” the Jets captain said in response. “I love you, I appreciate the relationship, the time we got to spend together… We miss you in Winnipeg.”

Lowry also discussed what this win meant for the city of Winnipeg. The Jets have come close to making a deep run in recent years. Moroever, this is a city that has gone without NHL hockey for a long time. The Jets left Winnipeg in 1996 before returning to league when the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Manitoba in 2011.

“Winnipeg gets a lot of flak, but it's a great community. We have tremendous support. It's a great organization. We have an owner that cares deeply about us, we've got a really tight group of guys,” Lowry told the TNT panel of the team's big win in Game 7.

The Jets take on the Dallas Stars in the second round. They hit the ice for Game 1 on Wednesday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.