A Josh Morrissey injury had the Winnipeg Jets scrambling. However, an unsung hero named Haydn Fleury rose to the occasion. For the defenseman, this isn't the first time he's had his name called.

Fleury has been the go-to guy when players have been injured. Fast forward to the playoffs, and it's been more of the same. After the Jets went up 1-0 against the Dallas Stars, the defenseman acknowledged his more prominent role.

“I mean, that's not really my job to decide whether I play,” Fleury said via Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “I think I'm a person that comes to the rink every day with the same attitude — work hard.

“We have a lot of really good defensemen here who all have different strengths. So, I just think it's something where, right now, it's my turn to step up for the team.”

Fleury's main opportunity came in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. He played a career-high 33:02 minutes with Morrissey sidelined. His efforts helped the Jets secure the win and advance to the second round.

Since that game, he's been in the lineup, and it looks to be the same for Game 3 of the Winnipeg and Dallas series.

Haydn Fleury is embracing his role with the Jets

It's not often for the big break to come courtesy of the NHL playoffs. However, things can happen at any time. Again, Morrissey had an undisclosed injury, yet it didn't matter.

Fleury came in and did the best job he could. Playing 33:02 minutes in the game shows how much the team trusts him. Still, it didn't surprise Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel.

The latter detailed some of his attributes that make him special.

“Just another guy that's been here all year that's kind of helped fill some of these holes when we've had some injuries and played extremely well,” Arniel said. “Again, another skillset. He's real mobile, he can skate out of trouble.

“Another guy that can be a part of that rush, a part of what we're talking about getting after Dallas here and getting on our toes. And that's what he brings to our game.”

The beauty of Winnipeg, is how versatile they are. They led the NHL in most wins with 56. After a nearly season-ending series loss to the Blues, they look to be on the right track.

If things continue to go right, Fleury will continue to have playing time. At some point, he and Morrissey can be on the ice and cause havoc on the defensive side.