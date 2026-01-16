With a goal on Thursday, Jonathan Toews reached 900 NHL points, helping the Winnipeg Jets pick up a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. The veteran center not only scored the first goal of the game but also added an assist to teammate Josh Morrissey for his 901st point, becoming the fifth player from the 2006 NHL Draft class to reach 900 points, joining Claude Giroux (1,148), Nicklas Backstrom (1,033), Brad Marchand (1,026), and Phil Kessel (992).

Toews' goal came during a 5-on-3 power play at 14:08 of the first period, when he capitalized on a rebound off Mark Scheifele's initial one-timer. The tally extended Toews' goal streak to four games this season. Over 46 games this season, Toews has recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points, with a plus-minus of -11, 22 penalty minutes, and three power-play goals. In his 1,113-game career, he has amassed 379 goals, 522 assists, a +137 rating, and has won one Selke Trophy, one Conn Smythe Trophy, and three Stanley Cups.

Winnipeg held the upper hand in the first period, scoring three goals in the final six minutes. Tanner Pearson followed Toews' opener with a rebound goal, and just eight seconds later, Morrissey netted a one-timer to put the Jets up 3-0. Minnesota's Danila Yurov closed the gap to 3-1 in the second period, but the Jets responded quickly. Logan Stanley roofed a slap shot from the left circle, and Gabriel Vilardi added a power-play goal to make it 5-1. Scheifele concluded the scoring in the second with a one-timer from the right circle off a setup by Alex Iafallo, giving Winnipeg a sizable lead. Marcus Johansson scored late for Minnesota, finalizing the 6-2 result.

Scheifele had a big night with a goal and three assists, finishing with his 13th career four-point game and tying Blake Wheeler for the second-most in franchise history. Morrissey reached his 90th career multi-point game, surpassing Dustin Byfuglien for the most multi-point efforts by a Jets defenseman.

The Jets' goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 32 of 34 shots, while the Wild starter Jesper Wallstedt allowed six goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Filip Gustavsson in the third period, who made nine saves.

Winnipeg improved to 19-22-5 by winning for the fourth straight time. Meanwhile, Minnesota, now 26-13-9, dropped back-to-back games. The victory also meant the Jets have now beaten the Wild six straight times away from home, the team's longest active streak against a single opponent.

Up next, Winnipeg will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.