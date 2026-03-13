Last season, Ryan Mountcastle struggled with injuries and performance issues and was one of many Baltimore Orioles who could not do much. Recently, he gave a crucial spring training update, which could give some hope, according to Orioles beat writer Jake Rill.

“Ryan Mountcastle said his right hand is “all good.” He knew he was fine when he could flex it because when he broke it in 2018, he couldn’t do that at all. Not playing for the Orioles today, but that was always the plan. He expects to be good to go for tomorrow,” Rill wrote on X.

Mountcastle is still with the Orioles, and one of the players many expect to possibly bounce back. Last season, he hit .250 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and 34 runs over 89 games. In 2024, Mountcastle hit .308 with 13 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 54 runs. Those were both down from 2023, when he hit .270 with 18 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 64 runs.

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Mountcastle is not the only injured Oriole and has been working toward full health. After the Orioles acquired Pete Alonso, the expectations are higher for the O's this season. After the Toronto Blue Jays made it to the World Series and the Boston Red Sox improved, the pressure is rising for the O's. The New York Yankees are also still a present threat, and having Mountcastle back could help the Orioles get back to where they were two seasons ago.

There is no indication of how Mountcastle will do when he returns. However, his return to the lineup would be a good start for him and the Orioles.