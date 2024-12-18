ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nicholls and Gonzaga will match up for the first time. Gonzaga has slid to 13th in the polls after losing two consecutive games, while Nicholls has an identical seven wins, albeit with a much easier schedule. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nicholls-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

Nicholls' schedule hasn't been the most challenging, as their best opponents have been New Mexico in the season opener and then-ranked No. 17 Cincinnati. Their matchup with Cincinnati could represent how Nicholls will fare against superior competition, as the Bearcats ran away with an 86-49 victory. Nicholls believe they can reach the same success as last season when they were 20-14, and most of their victories will come in conference play. Owning a 7-4 record already this season could be a good sign for the Colonels.

Gonzaga has lost back-to-back games for the first time in six years after facing Kentucky and UConn. It was a close loss to Kentucky, as they dropped a 90-89 overtime thriller to the then-No. 4 ranked team. It wouldn't be easy to bounce back from that loss, and those fears came true when they lost 77-71 to UConn. Gonzaga's issue against UConn was the foul trouble of Graham Ike, as he played just 12 minutes after recording 28 points and 11 rebounds against Kentucky. Khalif Battle has been another star for the team this season, averaging 14.2 points per game, which is .1 better than Ike. Ryan Nembhard has been another catalyst for the Bulldogs, averaging 11.4 points and 10.3 assists per game, which leads the nation.

Here are the Nicholls-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Nicholls: +36 (-110)

Moneyline: +2800

Gonzaga: -36 (-110)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Nicholls Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga hasn't been in the greatest form, as evidenced by their three losses over the last five games as favorites. The most disappointing loss was against West Virginia as 15-point favorites. It'd be unrealistic to say Nicholls can beat Gonzaga outright in this game, but are the Colonels good enough to keep this game within 36 points?

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga's offense has been firing on all cylinders, ranking third in the country with 88.3 points per game. Considering they have played some challenging competition, it's an impressive stat for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga doesn't take their non-conference schedule off, and their run before the Kentucky and UConn losses is very promising for their future. The opposite is true for Nicholls, who ranks 73rd on defense, allowing 66.4 points per game. However, they have played some easy matchups. Nicholls allowed 91 points to New Mexico and 86 points to Cincinnati, which is much more indicative of their defense than their 73rd ranking.

Final Nicholls-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga won't take kindly to losing two games in a row, and unfortunately for Nicholls, they could be the victims of Gonzaga's frustration. Nicholls has shown no ability to keep up with superior teams, as we saw when Cincinnati dominated them. Gonzaga could walk to a massive victory in this game if the Cincinnati loss is any indication. It isn't easy to back a team when they are this gigantic favorite, but the Bulldogs are in a great spot to get back on track with two easier matchups before they break for the holidays.

Final Nicholls-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -36 (-110)