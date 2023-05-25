Nick Cannon showed some love to Jamie Foxx as he guest hosted the first ‘Beat Shazaam’ amid Foxx’s medical complication.

“Welcome to Beat Shazam,” he told viewers during the premiere episode. “Now, I know what you all are thinking, ‘That aint Jamie Foxx.’ And you are absolutely right. I’m actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. So make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx’s house.”

Cannon won’t be the only new face to the ‘Beat Shazaam’ stage as Kelly Osbourne will be taking Foxx’s daughter Corrine’s place as she “is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie.”

The FOX show told viewers that Jamie and Corrine Foxx will be taking a step back during Jamie’s recovery.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting,” a message posted to the series’ Instagram account on May 3 read. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

On April 11, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after a “medical complication.” Corrine notified fans about her father via Instagram.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne posted on Instagram the following day. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie’s specific “medical complication” has not been released to the public.