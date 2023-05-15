Jamie Foxx has set yet another game show hosting gig up on the heels of the news of his hospitalization and recovery.

Fox announced ahead of their presentation to advertisers that Foxx will co-host a new music game show titled We Are Family with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

This isn’t Jamie Foxx’s first game show hosting rodeo, as he also hosts Beat Shazam for FOX. Corinne is also involved with that project, serving as the show’s DJ. Currently, Nick Cannon is serving as guest host with Kelly Osborne being the DJ.

While We Are Family has yet to be slated with an official release date, it’s slated to premiere in 2024. According to the press release, the show will be comprised of 100 contestants that are competing for up to $100,000 by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before revealing who it is. The contestants will be given clues along the way. The series will be co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Jeff Apploff and Foxx will executive produce the series and Matilda Zoltowski will serve as the showrunner and executive producer.

In a statement, Jamie and Corinne Foxx said, “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam. We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Allison Wallach, the President of Unscripted Programming of FOX Entertainment, said the following in a statement, “Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX Family. Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins FOX’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

On April 12, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after a “medical complication.” There were conflicting reports in the weeks since, but Corinne recently stated that her father had been out of the hospital “for weeks.” With the announcement of We Are Family, one can imagine that Foxx will hopefully be getting back in the groove sooner than later. He has a ton of projects in the works including a few in the can such as Strays.