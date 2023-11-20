Nick Nurse is the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Let's get to know Nick Nurse's wife Roberta Santos.

Nick Nurse has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA today, especially after coaching the Toronto Raptors to the franchise's first NBA championship at the expense of ending the Golden State Warriors' dynasty in 2019 by finishing them off in six games. Although Nurse's tenure with the Raptors came to an end in 2023 after his firing, the NBA champion coach found a new team with the Philadelphia 76ers hiring him for his coaching talents. Nurse's net worth in 2023 is $3 million.

But while Nurse will be trying to settle down in Philadelphia in the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season, Nurse does currently have a stable family life, thanks to his loving wife. For this piece, let's get to know more about Nick Nurse's wife Roberta Santos.

Who is Roberta Santos?

Nick Nurse's wife is Roberta Santos. She was born in 1985 in Recife, Brazil.

She went to Florida Gulf Coast University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in resort and hospitality management. After graduating from college, Santos would pursue further studies at the University of Texas at Brownsville. Here, Santos earned her master's degree in public administration.

Roberta Santos' college volleyball career

Santos initially started her amateur volleyball career at Hutchinson Community College. Santos earned Second Team All-American honors. Furthermore, she was also selected in the First Team All-Region and First Team All-Conference. Santos also broke the school record for assists with a total of 1,608.

After her stint at Hutchinson Community College, Santos played for the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles. During her junior year, Santos tallied 253 kills, 75 blocks, 46 aces and 626 assists, which topped the team. She also finished within the Top 10 in terms of percentage, assists per game, total aces, points per game, and blocks per game.

For her efforts, Santos earned First Team All-Atlantic Sun honors and made it to the FSU Invitational All-Tournament Team. In addition to this, Santos was also crowned MVP thrice for the UNC Hampton Inn & Suites Classic, FGCU SuperVolley Tournament, and the JMU/Days Inn Invitational.

In her senior season, Santos continued her excellence in college volleyball. She earned her second straight First Team All-Atlantic Sun selection and A-Sun All-Academic honors. Santos finished her senior with the Eagles with totals of 191 kills, 78 blocks, 53 aces and 471 assists.

Years after her stint with Florida Gulf Coast University, Santos revealed that Fort Myers, Fla., where the school is based, continues to be a special place for the college volleyball star.

Roberta Santos' volleyball coaching career

While earning her master's degree at the University of Texas at Brownsville, Santos juggled her time by also serving as the assistant coach of the university's Ocelots volleyball team. As an assistant coach, Santos played a key role in managing the team's practices, travel plans, and recruitment system. Furthermore, Santos also had an impact in the team's offensive sets.

For her efforts as an assistant coach, Santos was one of the 30 winners of the Thirty Under 30 award. The Thirty Under 30 award is given to rising volleyball coaches under 30 years old.

After completing her master's degree, five seasons later, Santos was hired as an assistant coach for Winthrop University's women's volleyball squad. During her time here, Santos was tasked to mentor the team's setters and to play an active role in recruiting the best prospects for the team.

Roberta Santos' career as an entrepreneur

According to her LinkedIn profile, it seems like Santos is no longer coaching volleyball. Instead, the former college volleyball star is working as an entrepreneur. However, it's unknown what kind of products or services she is selling.

Relationship with Nick Nurse

Based on sources, Santos met Nurse in 2012. The couple tied the knot on Sept. 26, 2015. Since then, the couple has been going strong together. In fact, the couple currently have two children together named Leo and Rocky Levi, who were born in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

While the two are busy with their careers, it seems like they don't fail to support each other. During the 2019 NBA Finals series, Santos was in attendance when her husband and the Raptors celebrated their first NBA championship.

The couple also spent a lot of time together in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once in a while, Santos would return to their Fort Myers home, where she got to catch up with some of her former college volleyball teammates.

In an interview with Naples Daily News, the current Sixer said “With the pandemic, we stayed in Toronto the whole time. Roberta sneaks down here a little more than I do, maybe when I take a West Coast road trip. She'll come down for 10-12 days or something like that. Most of her friends that she played volleyball with at Florida Gulf Coast are also living in the area, so it's a nice situation for us.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Nurse's wife Roberta Santos.