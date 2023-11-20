Nick Nurse is one of the best coaches in the NBA today. In this article, we will be talking about Nick Nurse's net worth in 2023.

Nick Nurse's net worth in 2023 is $3 million. Nurse is a former college basketball player and a current coach. He is the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

Nurse coached multiple teams before settling in with Sixers, including the Toronto Raptors, who he led to an NBA title. He coached multiple British Basketball League and D-League (now G-League) teams before getting a chance to lead the Raptors to the promised land back in 2019.

What is Nick Nurse’s net worth in 2023?: $3 million (estimate)

Nick Nurse’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $3 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicholas David Nurse was born on July 24, 1967, in Carroll, Iowa. After attending high school at Kuemper Catholic, Nurse enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa, where he played college basketball from 1985 to 1989.

He played in 111 games for the Northern Iowa Panthers, and he is the school’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage at 46.8 as he made 170 shots out of 363 attempts. During their successful 1989-90 season where they qualified for the NCAA Tournament, Nick Nurse was the only student assistant coach for the team. He then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in May 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting.

In the 1990-91 season, Nick Nurse became a playing coach for the Derby Rams of the British Basketball League (BBL). After that season, he gave up playing professional basketball and opted to pursue coaching instead.

Nick Nurse's early coaching career

Nick Nurse got his first full-time coaching job when he was 23 years old at Grand View University, and he became the youngest college basketball head coach in the country. He held the position for two seasons before transferring to the University of South Dakota as their assistant coach for another two years.

Nurse was then Europe-bound, mostly in the United Kingdom, to continue his journey as a head coach. He went back to the BBL, this time as the coach of the Birmingham Bullets for two seasons. In that span, he led the Bullets to the 1996 BBL Championship.

Nick Nurse spent a short time with the Belgian basketball team Telindus Oostende in 1998 before being the head coach of the Manchester Giants. In his last season with the Giants, he led the team to a BBL Championship.

On top of Birmingham and Manchester, he also became the head coach of the Brighton Bears. All in all, he spent 11 seasons coaching in Europe.

Nick Nurse’s European Coaching Accolades:

1998 Belgian Supercup Champion

1998 Belgian Champion

1999 Uni-Ball Trophy Winner

2003 English Cup Winner

4x BBL All-Star Game Head Coach

2x BBL Coach of the Year

2x BBL Champion

Nick Nurse's D-League coaching career

After more than a decade of coaching in Europe, Nick Nurse went back home and accepted the head coaching job for the Iowa Energy of the NBA D-League (now known as NBA G League) in 2007. In the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, the Energy won division titles under Nurse. Obviously, all of this aided to add to Nick Nurse's net worth in 2023.

The following year, he led Iowa to the best record in the league at 37-13. The Energy went on to win the 2011 D-League Championship, and Nick Nurse was awarded the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year Award.

However, Nick Nurse left the Iowa Energy to join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers prior to the 2011-12 season. The following year, the Vipers finished with a 35-15 record en route to them winning the D-League championship in a two-game sweep of the Santa Cruz Warriors. This was also when he met Roberta Santos, Nurse's future wife.

Nick Nurse becomes an NBA assistant coach

After that season, the Toronto Raptors hired Nurse to be an assistant coach on the coaching staff of Dwane Casey. In his six years in the D-League, Nick Nurse was named a Coach of the Year once and won the NBA D-League title twice. On top of that, he had 23 players on his rosters called up to the NBA.

As an assistant coach for the Raptors, he was mainly in charge of the offense during his time under Dwane Casey. In the 2017-18 season, he was credited with the changes the Raptors made to their offensive game, which included an increase in passing and 3-point attempts.

After the offensive change, the Toronto Raptors won a franchise-record 59 games. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Cavaliers swept them in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nick Nurse becomes Raptors head coach

After their loss, the Raptors fired Dwane Casey and promoted Nick Nurse to the head-coaching position, which became official on June 14, 2018. Prior to the 2018-19 season, the Raptors made a blockbuster trade that sent longtime star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

After the move, the Nick Nurse-led Toronto Raptors finished the season 58-24. In the playoffs, they defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Raptors then defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games, capped off by Kawhi Leonard’s iconic game-winning shot that booked them a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

They then defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the East Finals to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals and face the Golden State Warriors. After six games, the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship, making them the first non-US team to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. As for Nick Nurse, he became the first head coach to win both the NBA D-League (G-League) and NBA titles.

The following year, the Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard to free agency. On top of losing his best player, the season was also cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NBA was forced to finish the year in a bubble. Despite that, Nick Nurse still led the team to a 53-19 record.

Nick Nurse was selected to become a head coach in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. On Aug. 22, 2020, he was named the NBA Coach of the Year.

Unfortunately, they failed to replicate their success the previous season as the Boston Celtics eliminated them in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

On Sept. 15, 2020, the Toronto Raptors announced that they had signed Nick Nurse to a contract extension.

Nick Nurse fired by Raptors, hired by Sixers

Unfortunately, the Raptors missed the playoffs in two of the next three seasons and did not win a playoff series, so the Raptors decided to part ways with Nurse following the 2022-23 season. It eventually came out that the Raptors fired Nurse due to lack of development of young players and overuse of starters.

However, Nurse wasn't out of work long. Less than two months after the Raptors fired him, the Philadelphia 76ers hired Nurse to be their next head coach for the 2023-24 season. The NBA championship on Nurse's resume undoubtedly was a key factor for the Sixers, who haven't won a title in over 40 years and haven't even reached the Eastern Conference Finals in over 20 years.

Nick Nurse's national team career

Nick Nurse served as an assistant coach for the Great Britain national team under Chris Finch from 2009 to 2012. On June 24, 2019, he was named the head coach of the Canadian men’s national team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. However, in June 2023 after the Sixers hired him, Nurse stepped down as Canadian National Team head coach due to time constraints with switching NBA teams.

Nevertheless, were you surprised about Nick Nurse's net worth in 2023?