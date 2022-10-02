The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his (right) shoulder, we’ll have to take it day-to-day,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He’s had these before and in a few days he starts to respond pretty well, so we’ll have to see how it goes, and, you know, play it day-to-day.”

Fortunately for Alabama, Young’s injury does not seem serious and all early indicators point to him being available for next week’s game against No. 17 Texas A&M.

Young was replaced by freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe, but it was junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs who carried Alabama to the victory. Gibbs ran roughshod over Arkansas’ defense and finished the game with a career-high 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had two catches for 20 receiving yards.

If Young’s injury is more serious than expected or he suffers a setback in his recovery, expect Saban to rely heavily on Gibbs for the team’s offense.

Young burst onto the scene last season and his stellar performance led to him being awarded the 2021 Heisman Trophy. He entered this season as the favorite to recapture the award and so far he has lived up to expectations.

Through five games, Young has thrown for 1,202 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.