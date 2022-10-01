Crimson Tide star Bryce Young suffers apparent shoulder injury vs. Arkansas

Alabama football fans held their breath on Saturday afternoon in an SEC showdown with Arkansas. Up 14-0 early in the second quarter, Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young appeared to injure his shoulder on third down, slamming his helmet to the ground in frustration before heading into the tent. Via SEC on CBS:

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

Per Bryan Fischer, Young is now heading back to the locker room:

Bryce Young just jogged back to the locker room, still favoring that shoulder. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 1, 2022

This would be a crushing blow for Bama if Young missed time. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is an absolute stud and a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Tide have manhandled their opponents so far because of this electric offense led by the young signal-caller.

Before leaving the contest, Bryce Young completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He’s been on point all year so far, throwing for 1,029 yards and completing nearly 70% of his passes.

Backup QB Jalen Milroe came into replace Young and quickly made his presence felt, leading Alabama down the field on their next series for a touchdown to make it 21-0. It’s now 28-0.

It appears that Young injured the shoulder on a non-contact play after misfiring to star wideout to Traeshon Holden. Based on his body language, he’s clearly dealing with some notable pain in that throwing shoulder.

However, in the play before the incomplete pass, Young did get sacked and it looks like he may have sustained the injury right here:

Here are multiple angles on the play that might’ve hurt Bryce Young’s shoulder. pic.twitter.com/69vSXJf2VI — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 1, 2022

Regardless of how it happened, it’s a concern. Stay tuned for updates on Young. The Tide faces Texas A&M in a huge matchup next weekend.