Nick Saban is opening a new chapter in his football career.

Nick Saban is not completely going away from college football. Although his coaching days are now over, he will still be around the sport, this time he'll be sharing his wealth of football knowledge from the broadcast booth, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that the legendary former head coach of Alabama football will be working for ESPN as an analyst.

“Former Alabama HC Nick Saban, one of the most accomplished and decorated coaches in college football history, is joining ESPN. Saban will work primarily as an analyst on the set of College GameDay, but also will appear on the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage.”

Saban decided to retire from coaching in January after Alabama football suffered a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the hands of eventual national champions Michigan Wolverines. His retirement ended one of the finest coaching runs in the history of football. It did not take long for Saban to announce his return to the realm of football.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban shared via a statement, per ESPN.

“I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Over in Tuscaloosa, Alabama football is beginning a new chapter, with former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer now the program's head coach.