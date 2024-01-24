Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks on his relationship with Nick Saban and future with Crimson Tide.

The torch has been passed in the Alabama football program. With the retirement of the legend, Nick Saban, the next man up is Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide's newest head coach spoke on his relationship with Saban and the opportunity to learn from the greatest college football coach in the history of the game.

“I’d be pretty foolish if I didn’t lean on him and have a door that was open to come and see it and for me to reach out for advice,” said DeBoer, via the Pat McAfee show on X… “To have done that quite frequently, especially the first week, and he’ll be someone I appreciate having his line open for me at any time. He built this program to the point, he invests so much in it, I know he wants nothing more than for this program to continue to build on what he’s done all the work he’s put in. He doesn’t want it to just float off into space. He wants it to be great.”

Alabama football was the epitome of elite in the college football world for the past decade. DeBoer may have a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he has the arsenal to succeed. With Saban in his ear, the Crimson Tide should continue to find success on and off the field.

Saban will likely serve as some sort of analyst or administrator in the program, being able to help DeBoer and the Tide in a distant role. The expectations and hope lie on the lap of DeBoer to continue Saban's legacy and keep Alabama football at the top of the game.