Nicole Scherzinger makes her debut on the Great White Way.

Nicole Scherzinger will make her Broadway debut this year, reprising her role as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard musical production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical revival is moving to Broadway to London. The London production has been playing since September last year. Some of the London cast are also joining Scherzinger: Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

The theater and exact premiere date have not been announced. The musical’s London run is set end on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Scherzinger, former member of the pop group The Pussycat Dolls, will be debuting on Broadway in the Sunset Boulevard musical. She had been on Llloyd Webber’s Cats run in the West End. She was a judge of X Factor until 2019, and is currently on the panel of The Masked Singer.

Scherzinger’s take on Norma Desmond as well as Lloyd Webber’s stripped-down production, which had a spare set as well as the use of video cameras on the actors on and off stage, earned praise from London critics.

He also directed Jessica Chastain in last season’s production of A Doll’s House, as well as 2019’s Betrayal, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox on Broadway.

Sunset Boulevard 101

Sunset Boulevard, the musical, initially premiered in 1993 in London. It’s based on the 1950 movie directed by Billy Wilder. It follows the story of Norma Desmond, formerly a movie star, haunted by the dreams and memories of her previous career, all the while hoping to be able to return to the silver screen.

She accidentally bumps into young screenwriter Joe Gillis. Norma sees him as her way to make a big screen comeback, with the backdrop of romance and tragedy. Norma and Joe end up in a toxic relationship as they wrestle with their dreams of fame and fortune.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including all four for acting, and won three: Best Story and Screenplay, Best Art Direction-Set Direction — Black-and- White and Best Scoring of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture.

Hollywood legends Gloria Swanson and William Holden play Norma and Joe. Iconic director Cecile B. DeMille played himself. The movie also had a cameo appearance from one of the leading silent-film actors of the time, Buster Keaton.

Some of the most popular songs from the score are As If We Never Said Goodbye, With One Look and The Perfect Year. Other actresses who’ve played Norma are Patti LuPone, Glenn Close and Betty Buckley.