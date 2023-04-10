Nike has made big plans to continue the expansion of the Kobe line and is slated to release a number of colorways throughout 2023. May 1, 2023 is the next closest rumored release date as Nike is expected to honor the memory of Gigi Bryant on her 17th birthday. Last year, we saw Nike drop the stunning Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita to honor Gigi’s “Sweet 16”. The shoes were a beautiful homage to the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and displayed a ton of details pertaining to Gigi’s love of basketball and her AAU team. Nike will likely follow suit once again, this time with another clean rendition of a Kobe classic.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gigi" is expected to launch on May 1 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/XSfYAIKzfT — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 9, 2023

DROPPING MAY 1ST: The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gigi" drops May 1st for what would have been Gigi Bryant's 17th birthday 🙏🕊️ 🗓️ May 1st

📝 FJ9363-100

💵 $180

📸 chriscolganhttps://t.co/OoOC2Ab8oc pic.twitter.com/STTaxbkAFV — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 25, 2023

The pair will release in Bryant’s 4th pro model with Nike and will of course receive the Protro treatment. Opposite to last year’s Mambacita pair, this pair will feature a glistening all-white upper, tongue, heel tab, and midsole. The shoes will feature black on the outsole, black primary laces, and a black sockliner. The swoosh is also black and stitched into the upper. “Gigi” is stitched in black on the back heel tab, as well as a black gingham plaid pattern gracing the heel support, a nod to Gigi’s AAU team. Her number “2” will be etched in gold on the heel along with Kobe Bryant’s logo on the tongue.

While the world continues to feel the immense loss, Nike and the Bryant family are doing a great job of continuing the legacies of Kobe and Gigi, and this shoe proves to be another example. The shoes are expected to release on May 1 on Nike.com and select retailers for $180.