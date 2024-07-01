It's been a massive few weeks in the James household as the Los Angeles Lakers made history in drafting Bronny James, joining LeBron James as the first father-son duo to ever play for the same team. With LeBron James having one of the most successful Nike Basketball signature lines in the company's history, is there a chance we see Bronny follow in his father's footsteps and join Nike? For now, we'll stick to what's in front of us as we see yet another Nike LeBron 21 colorway releasing soon.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike LeBron 21 will soon be superseded by the upcoming Nike LeBron 22, which LeBron James himself has already teased on social media. Still, we'll see new colorways of the popular Nike LeBron 21 release throughout the summer months. This upcoming colorway pays homage to LeBron James' grandmother, who helped raise him, and the familiar material we've all seen grace our grandparents' furniture.

The two-shoe pack, titled “Grandma's Couch” will be released alongside each other in the coming weeks of June.

We see initial looks of two contrasting colorways operating under the same floral stitched upholstery theme. The first colorway a light mint green over a sail midsole. The embroidered designs are done in vibrant pinks and greens, featuring extremely precise stitching and detailing throughout the uppers. The Nike Swooshes are done in the same cream color from the midsole and the outsole is finished in pink.

The second pair features a darker composition, anchored in a primarily navy blue base and set on a gum outsole. This pair features the same green texturing from the first pair, but turns with darker red roses for a contrasting look. The Nike Swoosh and LeBron logos are done in “Green Strike,” offering another added layer to the floral vibes of this shoe. The final detail, uniform for both pairs, features a set of praying hands with LeBron's Championship rings on the insoles.

All in all, both are great looking sneakers and it's nice to see a new mix of materials get added to the Nike LeBron 21. These will undoubtedly pop when worn on the court and they serve as a reminder to be thankful for our grandma's while we have them.

The Nike LeBron 21 “Grandma's Couch” has been set for a July 12, 2024 release date and we should see a formal drop on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. The price tag is set at $225, putting these on the higher-end of basketball sneakers due to their premium use of materials. We should see a rather exclusive release, so be sure to set your alarms early and stay updated.

What do you think of these? Will you be marking this release for your calendar?