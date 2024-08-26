We recently witnessed a number of Nike Kobe releases around the celebration of Kobe Bryant's 46th birthday (8/23) and “Mamba Day” (8/24). Still, it seems as though Nike is adding to their release calendar constantly and come September, we'll see a whole new slate of Nike Kobe models releasing to the public. This upcoming colorway pays tribute to the white Los Angeles Lakers uniforms Bryant and the squad wore on Sundays.

Alongside the release of the “Hollywood Nights” Nike Kobe 8 Protro, Nike is set to release a number of colorways in Bryant's distinctive eighth signature sneaker. The shoes are titled ‘Lakers Home' to resemble L.A.'s home uniforms, but they're a subtle nod to the “Sunday Whites” uniforms they first wore in 2006, honoring the memory of legendary broadcaster Chick Hearn.

The “Lakers Home” and “Hollywood Nights” colorways will release simultaneously, creating a memorable two-shoe pack for any Lakers fans. Furthermore, the releases keep the constant memory of Kobe Bryant relevant and make the sneakers for available to the Mamba faithful everywhere.

Nike Kobe 8 ‘Lakers Home'

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro comes in recent form featuring mesh woven uppers, a Nike Zoom outsole, and heel plate along the back of the shoe for stability. We see an entire upper, midsole, and outsole based in clean white along with the tongue and laces as well. The stitched Nike Swoosh arrives in a regal purple and joins the Kobe Bryant logo along the heel support. We see gold in the background Mamba logo along the heel matching the gold Mamba logo on the tongue.

This official style code reads White/Court Purple-University Gold. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will be available on September 6, 2024 for a retail tag of $180 and should be made available on Nike SNKRS App and select Nike retailers. We've seen a number of restocks of Kobe sneakers throughout the last few months, so don't be surprised if we see something similar here following the release.

Will you be matching these with you white Kobe Bryant jersey?