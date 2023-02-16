The long-rumored NIKKE x Chainsaw Man collaboration event has finally been officially confirmed by Crunchyroll and Shift Up. Chainsaw Man characters will make guest appearances in NIKKE: Goddess of Victory media, and will even get a new playable SSR based on a character in the anime. Here’s everything you need to know about this new collaboration.

Announced accompanied by a new promotional video, the NIKKE x Chainsaw Man collaboration event will bring three members of the Public Safety Department Special Division 4 from the anime to the game as new characters. The crossover event will be fully playable from February 22, 2023, to March 14, 2023.

The confirmed new characters will be Power, Makima, and Himeno, although so far we’ve only confirmed that Makima will be an SSR character that you can pull from a rate-up banner. As for Power and Himeno, we don’t know yet what their rarity will be and what requirements will be there for players to unlock the two Chainsaw Man characters, but we’ll be sure to update this article once we find out.

Coinciding with this event is an online sweepstake that will reward players with a Chainsaw Man Keychain Set. The sweepstake promotion will run throughout the collaboration event dates.

Also coinciding with the NIKKE x Chainsaw Man collaboration announcement is the launch of the PC version of NIKKE. For more details about this, you can check out our article on the NIKKE PC version launch. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.