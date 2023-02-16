NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is now on PC, and along with its PC launch are fans who will now be trying to play the sci-fi action shooter on their monitors. Here is everything you need to know about the PC version of NIKKE, including new features, pros, and cons, as well as minimum PC requirements to see if your device meets the minimum specs.

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory PC Launch: February 15, 2023

The PC version of NIKKE: Goddess of Victory arrives on February 15, 2023, 3:00 PM UTC+9. The PC version of the game boasts the following features:

Immersive battles on a bigger screen, with mouse and keyboard gameplay support to make your shooting more accurate. No more need for any horizontal mode workarounds!

The game content and account data of the PC version and the mobile version are synced on the cloud.

The PC version supports payments via credit cards and other channels, while maintaining prices between the PC version and the mobile versions in the in-game shop.

To download, simply visit the game’s official website and choose the Windows version to receive the installer.

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory PC Minimum Requirements

Here are the recommended specifications for the PC version of the game:

NIKKE PC: Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Minimum Storage Space: 10 GB

(Actual requirements are lower than the above, but you may experience lag or other issues at lower configurations)

NIKKE PC: Recommended Specs

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER / GTX 1650

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Storage Space: 20 GB

We have a lot of content regarding NIKKE, like news, leaks, and gaming guides, so stay tuned for more news and updates here at ClutchPoints Gaming!