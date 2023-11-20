Goddess of Victory: NIKKE celebrated its First Anniversary at Star City, an Amusement Park in Manila, Philippines!

The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE First Anniversary event last November 11, 2023 turned Star City in Manila, Philippines into a NIKKE fan’s dreamland. This amusement park was not just about thrilling rides on this day; it transformed into a vibrant celebration of NIKKE’s first year.

Right in the heart of Star City was where most of the festivities happened. Here, the energy was palpable, with a stage that buzzed with activities and kept people hooked the entire day. Around the park, we stumbled upon various themed pop-up areas, blending the excitement of an amusement park with the world of NIKKE.

At the main stage, NIKKE players had the chance to mingle and interact with guest cosplayers Buunja, JL Mondragon, and Katiecakey during the program. When the time for the meet-and-greet came, long lines formed to snap photos and have a chat with the guests.

Cosplay was a big draw, with cosplayers dressed as various NIKKE characters who brought the game to life. Multiple fans that donned the clothes of the Commander were walking around the amusement park and various NIKKEs could be seen on the event grounds and pop-up areas. They even prepared a special performance for the attendees!

Activities in the NIKKE zone included a message wall for fans to share their game experiences, a face painting corner, and a shooting range offering a slice of in-game action.

Of course, gacha players and being superstitious are almost synonymous and NIKKE knows this. They set up a miniature tree upon which players can write and hang their wishes.

For those who wanted to bring a piece of NIKKE home, exclusive merchandise like the Commander jacket was up for grabs.

Adding to the allure, Star City offered discounted tickets for players until December 3 – all they need to do is show the NIKKE app installed on their phones upon buying their tickets. It was a smart move, extending the celebration and making it more accessible.

The NIKKE First Anniversary event at Star City was a full-blown experience and was executed superbly. The choice of venue might have been odd but players undeniably had a great time at the event.