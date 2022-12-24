By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the Denver Nuggets this season. This has been the trend for the reigning back-to-back league MVP over the past couple of years. It now sounds like Jokic will need to do a little bit more for the Nuggets after the team was slapped with a tough injury blow to one of its key role players.

Jeff Green has reportedly been diagnosed with a fracture on his left hand as well as a sprained finger, reports NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Woj also states that the 36-year-old veteran will be re-evaluated in a month’s time.

At this point, it is unclear when Green will be able to return to action. What is certain is that he will be sitting out for at least one month. It is only after this period that the 6-foot-8 forward will be re-evaluated, which means that he could be out for a longer period of time after that.

Green is no superstar, but he has been an integral part of coach Michael Malone’s rotation this season — as he was last year as well. Right now, Jeff Green is putting up averages of 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 19.3 minutes off the bench. This also isn’t the first time Green will spend time on the sidelines with the former Georgetown standout also missing six games earlier in the season with a right knee contusion.

The Nuggets, who are currently the best team in the West with a 20-11 record, will be in action on Sunday in a Christmas Day clash against the Phoenix Suns.