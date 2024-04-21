The time has come to decide the best of the best from the 2023-24 NBA season by deciding who will win the awards for: NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, NBA Most Improved Player, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, NBA Sixth Man of the Year, NBA Coach of the Year, and NBA Clutch Player of the Year. With the playoffs beginning, the NBA officially announced all of the finalists for this NBA season's end-of-season awards on Sunday evening.
The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from media members across the world, are listed in alphabetical order below. The winner for each award will be announced throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Nikola Jokic once again finds himself in the running for NBA MVP, as rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is nominated for two different awards. Here is a complete list of the three finalists for each NBA award.
Most Valuable Player Award Finalists
MVP Finalists:
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
Nikola Jokic sees himself as the favorite to win his third NBA MVP award in the last four seasons. Although he didn't win the regular-season MVP award last year, Jokic took home the NBA Finals MVP award and led the Denver Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history. Once again, the Serbian big man put together a stellar season, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor. Jokic led the league in advanced metrics such as player efficiency rating, box plus/minus, and value above replacement player.
Luka Doncic turned things on for the Dallas Mavericks coming out of the All-Star break, as he led all players in scoring (33.2 points per game) and assists (10.3 assists per game) while also recording a league-high 11 triple-doubles during this span. In just his sixth season, Doncic led the league in scoring at 33.9 points per game in 70 total matchups.
This was a fantastic season for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged over 30 points per game for the second straight season. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a league-high 51 games with at least 30 points, and he led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 1-seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Rookie of the Year Award Finalists
Rookie of the Year Finalists:
- Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
Victor Wembanyama is the heavy favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Although the San Antonio Spurs only won 22 games, they are set up for a ton of future success because of Wembanyama's skill and potential. In a total of 71 games, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game. Wemby shattered many rookie records this season, and he also finds himself in the running for defensive honors as well.
After sitting out the 2022-23 season with a foot injury, Chet Holmgren made his rookie debut this year for the Thunder. Playing in all 82 games, Holmgren averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Brandon Miller was one of the only bright spots for the Charlotte Hornets this season, as he registered 29 games with at least 20 points this season. Miller was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, February, and both March and April.
Most Improved Player Award Finalists
Most Improved Player Finalists:
- Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
- Coby White (Chicago Bulls)
There were several players who deserved to be in the running for the NBA Most Improved Player award this season. The three finalists are: Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun, and Coby White. Maxey is expected to win the award after making his first All-Star appearance and increasing his scoring average from 20.3 points per game to 25.9 points per game.
Sengun pulled the Houston Rockets close to the Western Conference play-in tournament, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. His season was cut short due to gruesome-looking leg and knee injuries.
With Zach LaVine injured, White emerged as the second-best player for the Chicago Bulls this season. White increased his scoring average from 9.7 points per game to 19.1.
Defensive Player of the Year Award Finalists
Defensive Player of the Year Finalists:
- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
The 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award appears to be a battle between Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. In addition to being two of the league's best shot blockers, Gobert and Wembanyama found themselves with two of the highest personal defensive ratings in the league. Gobert was the anchor of the Minnesota Timberwolves' elite defense, which ranked first in defensive rating. They also allowed the fewest points per game to their opponents.
Wemby led the league in blocked shots and was always altering his opponent's shots. However, the Spurs ranked just 22nd in defensive rating as a team.
Sixth Man of the Year Award Finalists
Sixth Man of the Year Finalists:
- Malik Monk (Sacramento Kings)
- Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Malik Monk and Naz Reid are the two players voters had a tough time deciding between for this season's Sixth Man of the Year award. The Sacramento Kings guard led all players with 1,110 total points scored off the bench this season, according to StatMuse. Monk came off the bench in all 72 games he played this season. Reid recorded 843 points off the bench, the seventh-most in the league, and he came off the bench in 67 total games.
Coach of the Year Award Finalists
Coach of the Year Finalists:
- Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Jamahl Mosley (Orlando Magic)
Mark Daigneault is the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year award after leading the Thunder to a 57-25 record, good for the 1-seed in the Western Conference. One year ago, the Thunder were eliminated from the play-in tournament after finishing 40-42 overall during the regular season. The job Daigneault has done with one of the youngest teams in the league is simply remarkable. Daigneault was recently named the NBCA Coach of the Year, which was decided by coaches around the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is nominated for this award after the Timberwolves finished with a 56-26 record, and Jamahl Mosley is also a finalist for Coach of the Year after the Orlando Magic made the playoffs by increasing their win total by 13 games.
Clutch Player of the Year Award Finalists
Clutch Player of the Year Finalists:
- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and Damian Lillard are the three finalists for the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award. Playing in 43 clutch games this season, Curry registered a league-high 189 total points and 32 made threes. DeRozan was second in clutch scoring with 182 total points in 40 clutch games, and Gilgeous-Alexander was seventh in clutch scoring during 34 total clutch games.
Clutch time and games are defined by the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.