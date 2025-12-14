As the Philadelphia Eagles attempt to defend their Super Bowl title, Brandon Graham came out of retirement to amplify the pass rush. Now, Graham has made Eagles history.

The defensive end has recorded two sacks against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Graham, at 37 years, 255-days old, became the oldest player in Eagles history to record a sack, via Philadelphia director of football communications John Gonoude. He surpassed Richard Dent, who was 37 years and one-day old when he made a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in 1997.

Graham had already made plenty of history with the Eagles before coming out of retirement. He spent 15 years with the franchise, appearing in 206 games. Graham put up 487 tackles, 153 quarterback hits and 76.5 sacks. Furthermore, the defensive end was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and won two Super Bowls with the franchise.

His 16th season with Philadelphia hadn't come with much noise leading into Week 15. Graham had recorded just one tackle. However, his first half performance against the Raiders has proven he still has some gas left in the tank.

With Graham leading the way defensively, the Eagles have taken a 17-0 lead into halftime. Philadelphia haven't been necessarily explosive, as they have 165 yards of total offense. However, Las Vegas has been limited to 53 yards, which tells the entire story.

If the Eagles hold on for a win, they'll be 9-5 on the season. They're in prime playoff positioning as leaders of the NFC East. Graham may not have the same star power he once did. But the Eagles need him to continue wreaking havoc in opposing team's backfields.